GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries says it has implement extra precautions to keep those in need safe during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak.

Mel Trotter said their guest are at a greater risk of becoming sick because they may live in more crowded or unsafe conditions, or suffer from a variety of chronic and acute conditions that impact immune systems. Many people experience homelessness also may have problems getting assistance, or may not seek medical care until they are very sick.

"While other organizations are able to close or ask employees to work from home, we have a responsibility to make sure anyone experiencing homelessness has a safe place to go to the best of our ability," Mel Trotter said in a statement released Friday, March 13.

Mel Trotter said it's facility, located at 225 Commerce Ave. SW, is taking the following precautionary measures to protect the vulnerable population they serve:

Plans are in place to limit or cancel volunteer opportunities, external groups coming in to provide chapel services, mission tours and donation drop offs until April 30, based on recommendations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

All frequented areas of Mel Trotter will continue being regularly cleaned and disinfected, including hallways, stairwells, the day center, cafeteria, dorms, chapels, offices, and more.

Staff members and guests are being asked to report any symptoms to ensure preventing spread of disease. If staff experience symptoms, they will be sent home and encouraged to get tested. If guests experience symptoms, they’ll be examined by an onsite nurse who will evaluate the need for further testing.

Mel Trotter has designated areas for quarantine if a guest is feeling ill and must isolate themselves. These guests will be monitored by Mel Trotter nursing staff. Meals and resources will be delivered to the quarantined area to avoid spreading sickness to the rest of the population.

RELATED: 10 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan, including 4 in West Michigan

On Saturday, Michigan officials announced there are eight more positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total to 33. Health officials in Oakland County released a list of possible exposure locations in Michigan and it includes three locations in West Michigan -- two businesses in Grand Rapids and one in Kentwood.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

The state has set up a website for COVID-19, and their preparations for dealing with the virus.

More COVID-19 News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.