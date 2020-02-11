Mel Trotter Ministries cancels Thanksgiving banquet, still plans to distribute thousands of Thanksgiving Day meals

Mel Trotter’s usual Thanksgiving banquet at DeVos Place will not be held this year due to COVID-19. However, the meals will still be made and ready for pickup.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Mel Trotter Ministries has announced its finalized plans for Thanksgiving this year. Although its usual events will look much different, Thanksgiving meals will be prepared as per usual.

Mel Trotter announced Monday that its usual Thanksgiving banquet at DeVos Place will not be held this year due to COVID-19. However, the meals will still be made and ready for pickup at local food pantries.

During the week before Thanksgiving each year, Mel Trotter hosts a turkey drop at Celebration North and South Cinema locations. During this event, community members bring and drop off frozen turkeys or $15 toward the purchase of one. This year, the Turkey drop is happening Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Last year, more than 1,600 turkeys were donated. This year, though, the need is greater.

“We have already had requests from local pantries in excess of 2,050 turkeys, along with sides,” said Jeff Dashner, Chief Operating Officer at Mel Trotter. “We are already seeing a significant uptick in the number of meals needed for Thanksgiving Day.”

This year, Mel Trotter is hoping to reach a goal of 2,100 turkeys donated. Those turkeys, along with traditional side dishes, will be cooked and used to assemble food boxes that will be distributed to West Michigan food pantries.

“We are grateful to still be able to serve those in our community who would otherwise not be able to partake in a Thanksgiving meal,” said Dennis Van Kampen, President and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries. “With the banquet in the past, we fed 1,500 people. These new necessary changes will allow us to feed 10,000 hungry people. We are asking you to please join and help do that this year. The need in our community is greater than ever.”

Mel Trotter will also be serving a Thanksgiving Day meal for those experiencing homelessness. On Thanksgiving Day, Mel Trotter expects to serve around 600 meals. That event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MTM Nov. 26.

“In an abundance of caution, care and concern for everyone involved in this amazing event, including our guests, staff, community volunteers, and all those who come to eat and enjoy fellowship on Thanksgiving, we have worked through the necessary details in order to continue this tradition,” said Beth Fisher, VP of Communication and Advancement at Mel Trotter Ministries. “…our volunteers are encouraged to let the guests at our on-site Thanksgiving Day meal know they are thinking of them by sending in thoughtful video messages throughout the day and using the hashtag #MTMThanksgiving on social media.”

To become a Thanksgiving Day sponsor this year, visit: meltrotter.org/sponsor

To donate community turkeys this year, visit: meltrotter.org/turkeydrop

For a list of local food pantries and distribution partners, visit: meltrotter.org/thanksgiving

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.