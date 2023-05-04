Mel Trotter Ministries hosting Easter community meal for first time since 2020

The event is from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will have special music, festive food and fellowship.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic put the tradition on hold, Mel Trotter Ministries will be hosting their annual Easter community meal on Wednesday.

This is the organization's first Easter celebration since 2020. They plan to have special music, festive food and fellowship.

Chief Advancement Officer Beth Fisher said the meal is for any unhoused people looking for community and a good meal.

"This is for our guests, but also for anyone in our community who is experiencing homelessness. They don't have to be staying with us here at Mel Trotter Ministries to enjoy a time of fellowship and just enjoyment of one another and a special meal," Fisher said.

Each year, Mel Trotter hosts both a Christmas and Easter community meal. Fisher said it's vital for the organization to provide these opportunities for fellowship among the unhoused community.

"Every year we celebrate as families in our own homes, holidays that we choose to focus on. And so that's what we've tried to do, and give to our guests here as they are, again, staying with us for a season of life as they're experiencing homelessness," Fisher said. "So this was just really important for us to get together and to make them feel welcome and to celebrate the Easter season."

The Easter community meal is from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mel Trotter's Cook Cafeteria on Commerce Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Mel Trotter says meals like this are only possible with community support, and that donations are down this year. If you'd like to help future events, you can donate by clicking here.

