Mel Trotter Ministries celebrates grand opening of 6th thrift store

The store will also serve as a classroom space and meeting area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries celebrated the grand opening of their new thrift store, which will also serve as a gathering place and classroom, on Monday.

The MTM Thrift Clearance Store, which is the organization's sixth thrift store, will offer gently used household items, clothes and other goods. Mel Trotter Ministries bought the building in July.

Along with being a retail space, the building will be a warehouse for Mel Trotter Ministries' other thrift stores and act as a classroom for their workforce development programs and a meeting space.

“This new thrift store provides an easily accessible option for quality household and personal items for the community,” said Dennis Van Kampen, president and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries. “Not only is this clearance store conveniently located, but it also is a budget-friendly alternative for families struggling with the impact of inflation. All of the proceeds from this and our other thrift stores go towards financially sustaining the work we do at MTM. It’s all part of our continuing effort to provide the compassion of Jesus Christ to those in our community who need our support.”

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is located at 1314 South Division Avenue in Grand Rapids. Donations can be dropped off at the store during business hours.

All proceeds from the thrift store will go toward supporting Mel Trotter Ministries.

