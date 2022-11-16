Mel Trotter Ministries holds 19th annual Turkey Drop

A West Michigan tradition is back to help families before the Thanksgiving holiday. Here's what you can do to help.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the high price of groceries, families may need a little extra help this holiday season. A West Michigan tradition is back to help: The Mel Trotter Ministries Turkey Drop.

Mel Trotter Ministries is dedicating an entire day to collecting as many frozen turkeys as possible for the Grand Rapids area.

Participating in the Turkey Drop is easy. You just drive up and drop off a frozen turkey at Celebration Cinema North or Celebration Cinema South on Wednesday, Nov. 16 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The goal this year is to collect 5,000 turkeys. That way more individuals and families will be able to have a delicious dinner this Thanksgiving.

If you cannot drop off a turkey, the organization is also accepting monetary donations. Those funds will be used to purchase turkeys for the Thanksgiving Community Meal.

Plus, any gifts above or beyond the goal will go to feeding guests during the winter months, as 1 in 3 families is fighting food insecurity.

For more information about the Mel Trotter Ministries Turkey Drop, click here.

