Memorial Day events happening in West Michigan

Here's a look at what events can be found in the West Michigan area on Memorial Day.

With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, cities across West Michigan are choosing to hold Memorial Day events to honor veterans and those who have given their lives in service.

Here's a look at what events can be found in the West Michigan area on Memorial Day:

Grand Rapids

Due to the annual parade being canceled, Grand Rapids will hold a city-wide light event. Locations across Grand Rapids will light up to acknowledge Memorial Day, including the Blue Bridge. Residents are encouraged to participate by lighting their yards and homes.

Walker

Walker will hold a Memorial Day parade beginning at City Hall and ending at Walker Village. The route will be twice as long to accommodate for social distancing, and no candy will be given out from parade participants. The parade will kick off at noon.

Wayland

The annual Memorial Day parade will begin at the Wayland State Police Post at 11 a.m. and conclude at the Wayland VFW at noon. The parade will not include horns or sirens in memory of fallen soldiers. After the parade, a 21-gun salute will take place at the VFW flagpole.

Hudsonville

A ceremony will be held at Veteran’s Park at 10 a.m. Those interested should bring a chair. Hudsonville Mayor Mark Northrup, local veterans and Hudsonville representatives will speak.

Muskegon

In lieu of the annual parade, Muskegon will offer a ceremony at 10 a.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the USS LST 393 at 560 Mart Street. The ceremony will feature the Mona Shores Marching Band. Visitors will also be able to tour the World War II ship USS LST 393 free of charge from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Holland

The Holland Memorial Day Parade Committee will conduct a ceremony at the Pilgrim Home Cemetery. The event runs from 11 a.m. and will conclude by noon.

Sparta

The annual ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Lamoreaux Park. Veteran Donald Bradford will speak and the Sparta High School Band will perform at the ceremony.

Jenison

The annual parade will begin at Baldwin Street at 9 a.m. The parade’s Grand Marshal is John Katerberg, a veteran who served in Saudi Arabia for Desert Storm. Additionally, a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Georgetown Township Cemetery.

South Haven

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the corner of Kalamazoo and Eagle Street. A brief ceremony will be held at the cemetery, where the parade will end.

Wyoming

The annual ceremony will be held at the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Garden at 7 p.m. Mayor Jack Poll will emcee, with Jill Hinton Wolfe joining as a guest speaker. The Lee High School band will also perform. Those interested should bring a chair or blanket to the event.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.