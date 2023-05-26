Memorial Day weekend brings cold water temps to beach towns like Grand Haven

The water temperature in Grand Haven is just over 50 degrees, and long exposure could bring hypothermia.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The summer beach season is kicking off in West Michigan with the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day weekend.

State Parks like Grand Haven are expecting thousands of beach goers like Halle Tubergon and Griffen Gruce. They spent the evening in Grand Haven on Friday, and they're expecting to make another stop this weekend.

The crowds are not a worry for them either.

"Oh, they're packed even if it's cold," said Tubergon. "In Michigan it doesn't matter."

While they're keeping the beach in mind for the weekend, they're also aware of how cold Lake Michigan is right now.

"It's chilly," said Tubergon. "Pretty Cold."

It's those waters that may make you want to rethink going for a swim at Grand Haven State Park. The water temperature is around 50 degrees near the pier.

Captain Lee Adams with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says at those temps, it could cause problems for swimmers.

"With 50 degree weather, the beginning stages of hypothermia can set in within 15 to 20 minutes so you can lose some dexterities, you can lose some of your fine motor skills," said Cpt. Adams.

Cpt. Adams also asks everyone visiting Grand Haven to have fun, but to do so respectfully.

"There's no alcohol or no marijuana allowed on the state park or any city property," said Cpt. Adams. "We just ask that they behave out on the pier, out on the beach. We've had issues in the past couple of years out on the pier and we will shut it down if it continues to be a problem, we'll shut down the beach. The state park is usually on board with shutting down the beach as well if we have major issues."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.