Mental wellness event brings food trucks, entertainment to Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — May is Mental Health Awareness Month!

With this in mind, the Family Outreach Center hosted an event Saturday afternoon to promote mental wellness in the community. From 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., food trucks, live entertainment, games and dancing were featured in Garfield Park.

Organizers said they wanted to bring the community together for some fun after nearly a year of uncertainty.

To connect with the Family Outreach Center and participate in upcoming events, visit their Facebook page.

