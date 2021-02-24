Mercy Health Muskegon’s COVID-19 inpatient number hits zero

The hospital is asking that the community continues to wear masks and to follow health and safety guidelines.

MUSKEGON, Mich — Mercy Health Muskegon no longer has any COVID-19 inpatients, the hospital network announced Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, this is the first time the hospital has had zero COVID-19 inpatients since March 2020.

The hospital is asking that the community continues to wear masks and to follow health and safety guidelines.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 582,719 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the state since the onset of the pandemic last year. On Tuesday, 1,316 new cases were reported.

