Union workers at Mercy Health Muskegon approve authorization to picket

“We were overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from members who braved the global pandemic and the freezing temperatures to vote in high numbers. This near-unanimous vote is extremely rare, and it demonstrates that Mercy workers are united and ready to take action. What happens next depends on whether Trinity agrees to a fair contract that will address the staffing crisis at Mercy and allow us to take care of our patients and our community. We need competitive wages, safe staffing, and better working conditions. We are united together to do whatever is necessary to attract and retain staff at our hospital so that we provide the highest quality of care.”