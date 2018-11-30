GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The woman who started the Me Too movement says relations between men and women are changing, but a hash tag can’t undo the culture of sexual violence that’s been going on for centuries.

Tarana Burke spoke in Grand Rapids Thursday at Inforum West Michigan’s Capstone event.

“Her energy is just so powerful and so invigorating,” said audience member Malissa Moore.

“It was so inspiring to hear and motivational,” said audience member Adam Clarke.

Burke says she was sexually assaulted as a child and about 15 years ago started saying me too when others shared their stories of sexual abuse.

The phrase went viral last year when movie produce Harvey Weinstein was accused of assaulting multiple women.

Burke says now that people are talking about sexual violence there is an opening to create real change in the world.

“This is about making sure survivors know they have a pathway to healing and know they deserve that and it is possible,” she told the crowd in the JW Marriott ballroom. “It is not pity that we need it is recognition we have survived something that tried to kill us and tries to kill us every single day. We wake up every day and decide to survive.”

Burke travels the country explaining the Me Too movement and urging audiences to get on board.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM