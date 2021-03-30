Metro Health – University of Michigan Health breaks ground on new Allendale Office

The office is expected to open in spring 2022, replacing the current clinic that opened in 2009.

ALLENDALE, Mich — More than a decade after opening an outpatient clinic in Allendale Township, Metro Health – University of Michigan Health has started work on a new, larger officer to better serve the fast-growing community.

Clinic staff and Metro Health leaders gathered Monday for a groundbreaking for the office, which will be located on the corner of 48th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

“A lot has changed since we first opened our office in Allendale,” said Dr. Raki Pai, chief population health officer and president of the Medical Group, Metro Health - University of Michigan Health. “We want to be sure to meet the needs of a growing community, along with expectations of our patients for how they access health care.”

All the providers from the current location are relocating to the new site, which is about two miles east of the existing office. The office will continue to offer comprehensive services, including primary care, lab services, obstetrics & gynecology, and sports medicine. The additional space will allow for the addition of x-ray services.

“As part of this community, we are proud to serve our neighbors with the excellent care they deserve,” said Metro Health primary care provider Caroline Beall. “The new location supports us in this work.”

