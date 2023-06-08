Non-profit needs help supporting family of murdered Wyoming mother

Food Hugs will be providing food, sunflowers and support for the family of Leah Gomez.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Thousands of people have read the news about Leah Gomez being shot and killed in downtown Grand Rapids last week in front of her daughter Rosy, who has special needs.

The 22-year-old from Wyoming is described as a social butterfly by her friends and family. She loved to sing and dance. Her favorite flowers were sunflowers. Her favorite food is chicken alfredo.

Chef Jenna Arcidiacono is using some of Leah’s favorite things to pay tribute to her at her funeral. Chef Jenna owns Amore Trattoria Italiana in Comstock Park, and she’s the founder of the non-profit Food Hugs. She is donating a funeral luncheon for Gomez’s family, complete with chicken Alfredo.

“I really haven’t met them yet, so I’m looking forward to giving them hugs tomorrow - not just Food Hugs, but a real hug,” she said.

She’s asking people to donate sunflowers and sunflower items ahead of Gomez’s funeral Friday so they can be delivered to the family. They can be dropped off at Amore any time before noon. You can also drop off cards.

Chef Jenna is also asking for people to donate money which will help cover the cost of the meal, as well as funeral costs, and care for Rosy.

“People can say they’re sorry, but when you really show up and show them you really care about them, even if you’ve never met them, you realize they’re going through a situation that no one ever should have to go through and even a stranger giving you a hug may make you believe a little bit more,” she said.

If you’d like to donate to help the family you can do so either through Food Hugs, or the family’s GoFundMe page.

Chef Jenna also urges anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of Gomez's killer to come forward.

