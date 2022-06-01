Grand Rapids leaders hope this art will educate you on storm drains

Around 50 drains across the City of Grand Rapids have received a makeover from artists, all with one mission.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Storm drains play an important role in the communities they serve. But Carrie Rivette knows it can be a difficult task to get people as passionate about storm drains as she is.

"Most people go every day and they walk by them. They don't know what they are. They don't even know that they're there," said Rivette, who serves as the wastewater and storm water maintenance superintendent for the City of Grand Rapids.

Storm drains help prevent flooding by diverting rain and melted snow off the street and into a natural body of water.

The paintings have been put down thanks to a partnership between the city, the Lower Grand River Organization of Watersheds, and Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts. Rivette hopes the artwork will bring attention to an often overlooked piece of infrastructure.

"It's something to brighten everybody's day, but it also is something that when they noticed the catch basins, and they start making the connection to water, and the way we love our river, they pay a little more attention," she said.

Once they make that connection to the water, Rivette hopes people will be inspired to be good stewards of the environment. She says storm drains play an important role in the environmental process.

"Don't put anything in them. They can only take rainwater. What would you want to swim in? You wouldn't want to swim in any of the things people throw in the street," she said.

"Make sure you don't have extra fertilizer going to them. Don't put your pet waste in them. Don't put your yard waste in them."

Rivette says as long as funding for the art continues, people can expect to see more works being painted near storm drains to keep people thinking about the role they play, and how they can help the environment.

