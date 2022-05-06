Grand Rapids students show off talents as Citywide Art Show returns

The show wrapped up Friday, May 6. This was the first time since 2019 the show has been held after COVID-19 canceled it the last two years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As you step off the elevator onto the 5th floor of Western Michigan University's downtown Grand Rapids building, you find yourself instantly overwhelmed at the amount of creativity crammed into one large space.

More than 2,000 artworks filled the room this past week as Grand Rapids Public Schools held the district's Citywide Art Show for the first time since 2019.

"It's so nice to have this in-person art show all over again and have the students come up and see their art," said Karen Brady, the art teacher at Coit Creative Arts Academy.

"They take a lot of pride when they see their art hanging on the wall, and it's a source of pride for the district and the teachers and the students and everybody involved."

The artwork on display was created by students from kindergarten through 12th grade, and was selected by their teachers to be put on display. The show ran from April 28 through May 6.

"They have to meet certain criteria for their art to be exhibited, whether it's workmanship or their citizenship in the classroom. There are a lot of different things to come center about what a good artist is," Brady said.

"When you keep practicing at something, you will get better. And then you'll be proud of what you did. And we have to persevere in order to do that."

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to three artists from Coit Creative Arts Academy on Friday.

Iyahna is a 2nd grader who did a tempera painting of a dog. She says she likes dogs because they're cute. She has a dog named Peaches, though the dog she painted is a different dog.

"I didn't do the exact colors because most of my dog is like white. But it has black spots on it, and like a little bit brownish and gray."

Iyahna says it's exciting to have her artwork on display and it makes her feel happy.

Jesse is a fifth grader who did an abstract self portrait.

"It looks nothing like me because it's an abstract version of me. So it has unnatural colors and shapes and dots just all over it," she said.

"I like abstract art a lot because if you just like say it's art, it's art because there's no telling what the actual thing is."

Jesse says art isn't just cool. It's also useful, because you can use it to make a statement.

Abril is a third grader who did a watercolor painting of koi fish on a porcelain plate.

"The koi fish is one of my favorite animals because they have a lot of colors like orange, and like red, and like black," she said.

"It's very inspiring to just draw them. Drawing them on a porcelain plate would be very cool, because it's something that people actually use as everyday items."

Abril says art can save the world because you can make art out of anything.

