Policing issues dominate public hearing on Grand Rapids budget

The fiscal year 2023 budget allocates money for police reform, but some in attendance at Tuesday night's hearing say it does not go far enough.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since the death of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids earlier this year, policing has dominated the public comment sections of city commission meetings. Tuesday night's meeting was no exception, as attendees offered feedback on the $597 million budget the City of Grand Rapids has planned for the fiscal year 2023.

City Manager Mark Washington says the preliminary budget reflects calls for public safety reform.

Two and a half million dollars of the budget are slated to be spent on the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability. That includes $100,000 worth of training for officers that is "community informed on cultural competency and de-escalation." It also includes $150,000 to increase engagement with immigrant and refugee families.

Over one million dollars of the budget is allocated to crime prevention and violence reduction. That includes $700,000 for mental health co-response in partnership with Network 180. The program would allow mental health professionals to either respond alone or accompany police in responding to 911 calls that deal specifically with mental health.

Many speakers during tonight's public comment session called for police funding to be reduced to the minimum amount allowed by the city charter.

A few people did speak in support of Grand Rapids Police Department.

City leaders are expected to deliberate on the budget and adopt it on May 24. The budget would take effect on July 1.

Watch the full meeting:

