GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Rapid is unveiling a new fare system Monday, August 13.

The Wave will change the way riders pay for their rides. According to the bus system, the new electronic fare (e-fare) system is going to be a debit-style smart card that riders can swipe for even easier payment.

The Wave will also dismiss the need for paper tickets and exchange change. Riders will be able to reload their Wave cards virtually anywhere, as well as manage accounts.

The Rapid hopes the new system will be faster, easier and more convenient for riders and operators -- making boarding at bus stops even faster and eliminiate the printing of 1.7 million paper transfer tickets each year. The Rapid says the new system will not increase any bus fares throughout the city.

The Wave cards go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 14. The card can be purchased at Central Station and on online at The Rapid website.

The @TheRapid Wave program starts tomorrow. A credit card like system for your fare. Get all the details on @wzzm13! pic.twitter.com/u5Jvsz7M1z — Evan Linnert (@linnerte) August 13, 2018

