MHSAA again changes schedule for conclusion of fall sports

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced Tuesday adjustments to its schedule for the conclusion of fall tournaments in football, volleyball and girls swimming and diving.

The adjustments come after the association received full details and requirements for the pilot rapid testing program being provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Due to those requirements, and the need for more direction from the MDHHS, the MHSAA has instructed schools still participating in the above sports to suspend practices immediately. The MHSAA is also working to update dates of competition to better reflect the testing schedule. Participating in the MDHHS testing pilot is required for athletes to participate in the final competitions for these sports.

According to the MHSAA, fall teams taking part in the program are expected to receive rapid-result antigen tests and more instruction by Tuesday, Dec. 29. On Dec. 28 and 29, the MDHHS will conduct webinars to train school personnel who will be involved in the testing process. Once the first tests are administered on Wednesday, Dec. 30, full team practices may commence.

If schools are delayed in the start of testing, they can begin practice once individuals have had one negative test.

The MHSAA said that since practice restarts will begin Dec. 30 at the earliest, competition dates could also be rescheduled.

