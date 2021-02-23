MHSAA: Spring sports to begin March 22

All spring sports tournament dates remain as originally scheduled, with MHSAA finals in baseball, softball and girls soccer concluding the 2020-21 postseason June 19

EAST LANSING, Mich — An adjustment has been made to the spring 2021 high school sports schedule to accommodate a later end to the winter sports season, the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced Monday.

The Representative Council of the MHSAA has decided to delay the start of spring sports practices until March 22 and competitions until March 26. The MHSAA hopes the calendar change will alleviate pressures on indoor facility usage and on athletes changing seasons.

“The Council based its decision in part on feedback from a survey of MHSAA member high schools, which saw 74 percent favoring a delay in Spring sports activity of at least one week,” a release from the association reads. “State coaches associations for Spring sports also were consulted. Generally, the great majority of Michigan schools are unable to begin consistent Spring sports outdoor activity and competition until early April.”

All spring sports tournament dates remain as originally scheduled, with MHSAA finals in baseball, softball and girls soccer concluding the 2020-21 postseason June 19.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.