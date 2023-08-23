MHSAA focuses on 'heat management' as temperatures soar

With heat and humidity on the rise for the first week of High School Football, the MHSAA is focusing on what they call "heat management." Here's what that entails.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Wednesday was the first day of Heat Advisories over West Michigan, but this pattern will continue Thursday as well. What this means is that high school sports from golf to football will be impacted by necessary precautions.

This is a situation for which the MHSAA is already prepared, as back in 2013 they adopted a "Heat Management" in order to look out for the health and safety of student athletes across the state. Geoff Kimmerly, the Communications Director for the MHSAA, gave us details about their heat management policy.

"Basically, we have three zones when it comes to heat management, where we start to amp up precautions. You know, the first set of heat indices [95 to 99 degrees], we're talking about taking more breaks, having some caution keeping an eye on athletes and their activities. Obviously hydrating all the way through regardless of the zone that we're in," said Kimmerly.

From there, things start to ramp up.

"The next one [heat indices 99 to 104 degrees] we have required breaks for hydration. During practices. We have things about taking off pieces of equipment, things like that, in order to provide better ventilation and obviously to cool things down a little bit."

After 104, things are pretty much getting cancelled or delayed.

"When we get to anything above, I believe 104 heat index, we say to cease activity at that time, just because that is just more than our athletes should be out competing in. Then we tell schools, you can move your events later in the day when the heat index should be dropping or do your practices earlier in the morning," he said.

It's not just the athletes they are concerned for, however. Fans should be prepared to stay hydrated and to manage the heat as well.

"Obviously, our focus is on the athletes, because that's that's what we do, but we're always advising everybody involved, you know, be ready for something like this, because obviously this is a little bit different than your typical sitting out there in the afternoon to watch the kids play," he said.

For the latest on our heat wave and any weather events make sure you stick with the 13 On Your Side Weather Team for updates and details. We will make sure you're prepared for the weather ahead!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

