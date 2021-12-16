MI Bar shooting victim identified, Norton Shores police actively searching for suspect

Police have also identified the suspect involved in this shooting and are actively searching for him.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at a Norton Shores bar early Thursday morning.

Andre Willie Garner, 27, of Muskegon, was shot multiple times at the MI Bar around 1:20 a.m., according to the Norton Shores Police Department.

Several witnesses to this incident left the bar prior to police arrival. The police department is asking any witnesses to call and be identified.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

