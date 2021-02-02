MI Reconnect program providing 70,000 applicants with tuition-free associate degree or skills certificate

That number exceeds the state’s goal of 60,000 by Memorial Day.

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Reconnect program is providing 70,000 applicants with a tuition-free path to an associate degree or a skills certificate, the state announced Friday. That number exceeds the state’s goal of 60,000 by Memorial Day.

“A talented and skilled workforce helps build a strong economy and puts Michigan on the map as a place for opportunity,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Businesses need skilled talent so they can thrive in our vibrant communities. I’m proud of the hardworking men and women who have taken the leap to continue their education and I look forward to ongoing bipartisan work with lawmakers to connect millions of Michiganders to the resources they need to succeed in a good-paying career.”

According to the state, reconnect scholarships are accepted by all Michigan public community colleges and are also available to eligible adults who are already enrolled at a Michigan community college. The program pays the remaining balance of in-district tuition, contact hours and mandatory fees after other state and federal financial aid have been applied.

To be eligible for Michigan Reconnect, you must match the following criteria, as provided by the state:

· Be at least 25 years old when you apply

· Have lived in Michigan for a year or more

· Have a high school diploma or equivalent

· Have not yet completed a college degree (associate or bachelor’s)

