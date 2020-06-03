GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the men who tragically lost their life in a car accident on March 3 was 24-year-old Michael Cannon.

Cannon was an intern and coach in training at Crossfit Luminary in Grand Rapids, and this weekend the gym is holding a memorial workout in his honor.

The event is this Saturday, March 7, starting at 9 a.m. Money raised will help Cannon's family with his medical bills. All fitness levels are welcome, and you do not have to participate in the workout if you don't want to.

Cannon was one of three young professional Frisbee players who lost their lives in a crash in Ionia County. Police are still investigating the crash, but said traffic was slowed and stopped in some places on I-96 eastbound due to another crash further ahead.

The Associated Press said Cannon and two other Frisbee players, 29-year-old Kevin Coulter and 28-year-old Andrew Piet, were on the way to Detroit for practice.

If you can't make this weekend's event but would like to donate click here.

