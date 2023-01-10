West Michigan police departments reporting 911 outage

Police departments across the state say the outage is at the state level and is impacting the majority of Michigan.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple emergency response agencies in West Michigan are reporting issues receiving 911 calls late Tuesday afternoon.

These agencies say the outage is at the state level and is impacting the majority of Michigan.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority is asking residents with emergencies to call 1-800-249-0911.

Newaygo County is also reporting a disruption to 911 services. You can call 231-689-5288 to report an emergency in Newaygo County.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer says Kent County is still getting 911 calls with some audio quality issues.

Grand Rapids Police said you can call 616-456-3444 until further notice in the event of an emergency.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.

