Michigan abortion foes drop petition drive to ban method

State election officials said the campaign didn’t produce enough valid signatures.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June, 26, 2019 file photo, Barbara Listing, president of Right to Life of Michigan, joins other anti-abortion advocates to officially launch a ballot drive to restrict a common second-trimester abortion procedure opponents call "dismemberment," and known medically as dilation and evacuation, during a news conference, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan's elections bureau says the group failed to collect enough petitions to put veto-proof legislation before the Republican-led Legislature that would prohibit a second-trimester abortion procedure. The June 15, 2020 report was a blow to the Michigan Values Life committee. (AP Photo/David Eggert File)

LANSING, Mich. — Abortion opponents say they’re dropping a petition drive to prohibit a second-trimester procedure in Michigan. 

State election officials said the campaign didn’t produce enough valid signatures.

Right to Life of Michigan says it won’t contest the conclusion when the Board of State Canvassers meets Friday. 

Abortion opponents want to outlaw dilation and evacuation in most instances, a procedure in which a fetus is removed in pieces with a surgical instrument. 

Under Michigan law, an initiative goes to the Legislature if advocates submit at least 340,000 valid signatures. But in this case, the state elections bureau said many signatures were disqualified. 

