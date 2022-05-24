'It's hard to even formulate words right now': Michigan activist says mass shooting at Texas school can be triggering

A community activist says she knows that people in Michigan may be in pain right now as they're reminded for the Oxford school shooting almost six months ago.

A community activist fighting for gun safety in Michigan says the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas brings back painful memories of gun violence, like the Oxford school shooting.

It's been almost six months since the deadly Oxford school shooting, and the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas can be triggering for some people.

"It's hard to even formulate words right now," Celeste Kanpurwala, Michigan chapter leader of Moms Demand Action, says. "It's just a horrible thing to even have to think about."

It's yet another news notification that she says she never wants to get. As a gun safety advocate, she says Tuesday's mass shooting is another moment where people need to step up to fight for change.

"The unfortunate thing is it takes acts of just horrible violence for people to want to do something. Because they see it happening, and so they feel compelled to do something," Kanpurwala says. "I'm glad that people are doing things. But the fact that we have come to this moment before people do so is, it's just awful."

The group advocates for gun safety through background checks, safe storage and red flag laws. She says she knows that people in Michigan may be in pain right now as they're reminded for the Oxford school shooting less than a year ago.

"For those of us who have experienced gun violence, it is very upsetting. And it brings back a lot of the same grief that we have experienced before," Kanpurwala says.

She's urging people to tune into their emotions right now and take care of themselves, whether that's through taking action or doing self-care.

"It's also okay to not be okay, because this news is just so awful. And so, taking that time to just sit with our own grief is okay, as well," Kanpurwala says.

Next weekend is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and Moms Demand Action is asking the community to wear orange to honor victims of gun violence. The organization is also hosting events nationwide.

