Michigan Adopt-A-Highway summer cleanup starts Saturday

The earlier scheduled spring cleanup got canceled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

MICHIGAN, USA — Starting Saturday, thousands of Adopt-A-Highway volunteers will hit the Michigan roadways from Copper Harbor to Benton Harbor to pick up litter.

The program’s first cleanup event of 2020 is set to take place Saturday, July 18 through Sunday, July 26.

The earlier scheduled spring cleanup got canceled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In accordance with CDC guidelines and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders, volunteers will be wearing a mask outdoors when they are unable to consistently maintain a six-foot social distance from individuals who are not members of their household.

"Every year, Adopt-A-Highway volunteers regularly collect more than 60,000 bags of trash. The popular program began in 1990 and has grown to involve more than 2,750 groups cleaning 6,300 miles of highway,” a statement from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reads.

Those interested in getting involved with the Adopt-A-Highway program can do so as a member of a civic group, business or family. Groups must include at least three people who are at least 12 years old.

The next and final cleanup scheduled for 2020 will take place Sept. 26 through Oct. 4.

For more information about the program, click here.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: