Michigan announces $1M vaccine sweepstakes winner

LANSING, Mich. — The winner of $1 million in Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes says she plans to spend some of her winnings on her daughter’s college tuition.

In a public announcement over Zoom on Wednesday, 51-year-old LaTonda Anderson, of Grand Blanc, said she will also tithe a portion of her winnings. The state launched a sweepstakes with $5 million in prizes to help it reach a 70% vaccination rate.

The state health department says 62.7% of Michigan residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, who also participated in the video announcement, says the state still hopes to hit the 70% goal by Labor Day.

