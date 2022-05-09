Michigan auto insurers will receive $400 refunds by May 9, 2022

Drivers will receive one check per vehicle.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan drivers with auto insurance will be receiving a $400 refund check no later than May 9, 2022, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday. Drivers will receive one check per vehicle.

“Michigan used to have the highest auto insurance rates in the nation, but we worked together to put Michiganders first, significantly lowering the cost of insurance and putting $400 per vehicle back in driver’s pockets while continuing to provide access to the most generous benefits in the nation,” Whitmer said. “I am pleased with how quickly the plan was developed and appreciate the clear guidance provided both to insurers and consumers.

“The bulletin and website lay out the timeline and requirements so that insurers understand that they must process the refunds as quickly as possible, and Michiganders know when and how they will get the surplus money they are owed.”

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) voted to support Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's call to issue refunds to drivers in early November after reporting a $5 billion surplus.

Refunds will be issued for each car insured with personal injury protection, regardless of the insurance provider. More information can be found here.

