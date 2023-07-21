West Michigan Beach Forecast: High swim risk Friday

If you're headed to the beach Friday, know there is a high swim risk for most West Michigan beaches along the lakeshore.

MICHIGAN, USA — Many of West Michigan's beaches are under a beach hazard statement Friday, but conditions look to improve over the weekend.

High waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected in Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa Allegan, and Van Buren Counties. Piers could be heavily swamped by waves.

The beach hazard statement remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

The NWS recommends you stay out of the water and avoid venturing out on piers.

The swim risk lowers on Saturday and Sunday, with waves expected to be 3 feet or less.

You're encouraged to check the beach forecast before you pack up and hit the sand. You can learn about swim and rip current risks and current beach hazard statements here.

