MUSKEGON, Mich — 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been following the stories of parents frustrated and concerned for their child's safety as they watch drivers disregard stopped school buses.

A West Michigan lawmaker is trying to put their minds at ease with House Bill 5042, which was introduced last week to catch those drivers in the act.

"This Michigan House Bill would allow school districts the ability to install cameras on school buses to hold drivers accountable," Muskegon County Representative Greg VanWoerkom said. "It was kind of surprising to hear that this is an ongoing issue and we're seeing more and more instances."

VanWoerkom heard from his constituents and along with other lawmakers, decided to introduce this legislation.

"We've heard from parents, we've heard from schools, we've seen the news reports becoming an issue, and again, it's about that child's safety," VanWoerkom said.

If passed, House Bill 5042 would give schools the option to put cameras on school buses.

"So this would allow for those cameras to be put in place and then to submit them to police if it needs to be used, if there is a ticket or infraction written," VanWoerkom said.

Rockford parent Bill Babson is pleased.

"They view it as an important issue as I do. They're putting it in the limelight and I think that's amazing," Babson said.

Since 13 ON YOUR SIDE aired an interview with Babson and showed his cell phone video of cars speeding past school buses, he said police have been catching some of the culprits.

"It's still an ongoing problem," Babson said. "They obviously caught several people but right the next day and even this morning there were people blowing by and they were laying on the horn."

He's hopeful HB 5042 will pass and that school districts will decide to implement it.

"It's just amazing to see our government officials stepping up and trying to pass laws, and helping out as well as the law enforcement and our community coming together. All of these efforts will make it so we can improve this problem," Babson said.

VanWoerkom introduced the bill last week and it has since been referred to the Committee on Military, Veterans and Homeland Security.

