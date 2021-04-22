x
Michigan board deadlocks on measure to repeal emergency law

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used the law to issue sweeping pandemic orders last year.
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Ingham County Board of Canvassers Chair Rebecca Bahar-Cook pulls out a precinct poll book, collected from county precincts after the Nov. 3rd election, so she and other board members can review them at the Ingham County Fairgrounds Community Building in Mason, Mich. Poll books, so-called unbalanced precincts and routine election canvassing are at the heart of the GOP's efforts to toss out thousands of votes in Detroit and other largely Black cities that contributed to Joe Biden's victory in Michigan. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s elections board has deadlocked on certifying a veto-proof initiative that would enable the Republican-led Legislature to wipe from the books a law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used to issue sweeping pandemic orders last year.

The 2-2 vote means proponents of the ballot drive will go to court.

Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers voted not to certify the citizen-initiated measure despite a recommendation by the state elections bureau, which determined Unlock Michigan collected 460,00 valid signatures — more than the roughly 340,000 needed. 

Republicans supported certification.

