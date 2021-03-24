x
Michigan county bans hair bias against its workers

The resolution approved Tuesday cited a study that found Black women faced higher rates of hair discrimination than any other gender or race.
Shana Bonner, left, styles the hair of Pho Gibson at Exquisite U hair salon in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Wednesday a bill making California the first state to ban workplace and school discrimination against black people for wearing hairstyles such as braids, twists and locks. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

LANSING, Mich. — County employees in Michigan’s capital area can wear hair any way they want. 

Ingham County commissioners have given protections to workers who wear their hair naturally or in protective styles like braids, weaves, locks and twists.

The resolution approved Tuesday cited a study that found Black women faced higher rates of hair discrimination than any other gender or race.

The policy doesn’t extend to other employers, public or private, in Ingham County. State Rep. Sarah Anthony of Lansing is sponsoring a statewide bill in the Legislature.

