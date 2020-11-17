x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Michigan court rejects appeal over counting ballots

Judge Timothy Kenny says the allegations aren't credible. Biden won Michigan by more than 140,000 votes.
Credit: AP
Absentee ballots are processed at the central counting board, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT — An effort to stop the certification of Detroit-area votes from the Nov. 3 election has been rejected by the Michigan appeals court. 

The court says it's not convinced that a Wayne County judge made “manifest error” in refusing to stop the work of county canvassers. T

he canvassers must certify the votes this week and notify the state. Republican challengers who observed the counting of absentee ballots at a Detroit convention hall claimed fraud occurred in favor of Joe Biden. 

Judge Timothy Kenny says the allegations aren't credible. Biden won Michigan by more than 140,000 votes. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.