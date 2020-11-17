Michigan court rejects appeal over counting ballots

Judge Timothy Kenny says the allegations aren't credible. Biden won Michigan by more than 140,000 votes.

DETROIT — An effort to stop the certification of Detroit-area votes from the Nov. 3 election has been rejected by the Michigan appeals court.

The court says it's not convinced that a Wayne County judge made “manifest error” in refusing to stop the work of county canvassers. T

he canvassers must certify the votes this week and notify the state. Republican challengers who observed the counting of absentee ballots at a Detroit convention hall claimed fraud occurred in favor of Joe Biden.

Judge Timothy Kenny says the allegations aren't credible. Biden won Michigan by more than 140,000 votes.

