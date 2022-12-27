Michigan democratic lawmakers sworn in during community ceremony

Both the State House and Senate flipped blue in the November election, and democratic legislators say they are looking forward to a new age in Lansing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Newly-elected West Michigan democrats took the oath of office Tuesday night as they get ready to serve in Michigan's House of Representatives.

Both the State House and Senate flipped blue in the November election, and democratic lawmakers at the ceremony say they are looking forward to a new age in Lansing.

Less than a year ago, only two democrats from the county served in the House, and now there are five.

"The hard work that we have done has laid a platform for us to do some exciting things that will not only affect us, but it will affect generations after us," District 82 State Representative-Elect Kristian Grant said at the ceremony.

For more than 30 years, democrats did not hold a State Senate seat in Kent County. That's changing with Senate Majority Leader-Elect Winnie Brinks, the first woman to hold the position in the state's history.

"People used to refer to West Michigan as a bastion of conservatism. And I think we've really proven this year that things are changing here. Demographically, voters preferences and opinions have changed," State Senator Brinks said after the ceremony.

She says she's excited about the diversity of the caucus.

"We also have the first African-American elected Speaker of the House, we'll have the first African-American serving on the Supreme Court. We've got people who are breaking barriers and breaking that marble ceiling," State Senator Brinks said.

"When you all come from different directions, it's kind of like a multifaceted diamond that shines even better," District 86 State Representative-Elect Nancy DeBoer said.

DeBoer, a republican representing the greater Holland area, said she is ready when it comes to working together. She said she is excited to help Michiganders with education, inflation and more.

"It makes it a well-rounded perspective. So, I just think it's good to have variety in all the different positions, and we should respect each other, listen to each other, learn from each other and care about each other. Because we're all in this together," she said.

State Senator Brinks said some of the first things that will be put on the agenda is a focus on affirming reproductive and civil rights, as well as educations, tax cuts for families and relief for retirees.

