Michigan Department of Civil Rights investigates 28 complaints against Grand Rapids police

After two charges of racial discrimination were issued Monday, a national public safety and policing reform expert says he expects more charges to come.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) filed charges of racial discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Monday, in two separate cases from 2017 and 2020. The MDCR has 28 total complaints they're investigating right now.

"In these two cases, we have found sufficient evidence through our investigation to move forward with charges," MDCR Attorney Marcelina Trevino says.

The MDCR says the Grand Rapids Police Department unlawfully discriminated against the claimants, treating them unequally because of their race.



"We're hopeful that this is going to be one step in making some change," Stephen Drew, the Hodges' family attorney, says.

One of the cases alleges that GRPD officers put 11-year-old Honestie Hodges in handcuffs and in the back of a police car in December of 2017. They were looking for a suspect who in fact did not match Honestie's description.



"The Grand Rapids Police Department provided no evidence that they treat individuals of another race the same in similar circumstances," MDCR Executive Director John Johnson says.

The civil rights department says GRPD could not do the same in the other case, where a woman was put in handcuffs and arrested during a traffic stop even though she was compliant with officers.



"We're seeing how these discriminatory practices, you know, kind of always existed," Carlton T. Mayers, II, ESQ, a national public safety and policing reform expert, says.

He says he hopes these charges are an opportunity to hold the police department accountable.



"It's no surprise that these charges are coming up. And I'm sure there'll be more charges coming out as well. Because I mean, like I said, this has been going on for a while, and it's pretty pervasive," Mayers says.

He also hopes the feds get involved, and the civil rights department has reached out too.



"I hope (this) also includes the US Department of Justice doing their own pattern of practice investigation of the Grand Rapids Police Department for once again, violating the constitutional rights of black and brown residents," Mayers says.

An administrative law judge will hold a proceeding and recommend if discriminatory action occurred and what penalties should be implemented.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will also do their own hearing to make their own findings. This could include monetary damages or policy changes.

A City of Grand Rapids spokesperson responded to the charges, saying in part, "The City has received two matters this week from MDCR and a hearing has been requested for each matter. The City intends to respond and attend all hearings as provided by the MDCR administrative rules."

