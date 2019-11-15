MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — It's the first opening day of the firearm deer season for 24 new Michigan conservation officers.

Those officers graduated in December from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' 23-week Conservation Officer Recruit School in Lansing.

"Academically it is grueling, they expect a ton out of you," said DNR conservation officer Anna Cullen.

Cullen and Jackie Miskovich are the two new conservation officers assigned to Muskegon County.

Both completed three phases of probationary training after the December graduation and before receiving their county placement.

The primary mission of a conservation officer is to enforce fish, game and natural resource protection laws, conservation officers serve a unique role as certified peace officers with authority to enforce all of Michigan’s criminal laws.

Conservation officers often are first responders to situations involving medical emergencies, missing persons and public safety threats.

RELATED: Opening day death: Grand Rapids area man dies after canoe overturns

"We don't just ticket everybody we come across," said Miskovich. "Education is a big part of our job."

The academy involves off-road training to operate specialized vehicles, such as four-wheel-drive trucks, ORVs, snowmobiles and patrol boats.

Cullen and Miskovich believe they are only one of two female conservation officer duos in Michigan.

"Jacki and I, we can hold our own," said Cullen.

The DNR is currently recruiting candidates from all backgrounds to form the tenth conservation officer class. The academy is set to start July 12, 2020.

"I went to school to be an accountant and spent four years in a different career," said Miskovich.

Six women successfully completed the 2018 academy.

"I love going to the gas station and pulling up and then these girls are with their moms or dads and they're like it's a girl," said Miskovich. "It's so awesome to see their reaction and they look up to us."

In order to be considered for the academy, an applicant must:

Be able to lawfully possess a firearm in Michigan.

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be at least 21 years old before academy graduation.

Be a Michigan resident before completion of the Probationary Training Program.

Have a valid driver’s license and a satisfactory driving record.

Submit to a thorough background investigation.

Have proof of completing the Michigan Department of Natural Resources physical fitness test.



During the 23-week academy, recruits will become State of Michigan employees and receive biweekly paychecks.



Upon graduation, they will spend an additional 20 weeks of training throughout the state. When that training is completed, each officer will receive a county assignment where they will live and work.

Learn more about the conservation officer hiring process and requirements by visiting Michigan.gov/ConservationOfficers or contacting a local recruiter.

More opening day stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.