Discrimination charges filed against Grand Rapids Police Department

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is planning to hold a press conference Monday, July 25, after formally filing charges of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The charges stem from two separate complaints regarding discrimination against GRPD.

Prior to the charges from the two complaints, 13 ON YOUR SIDE learned that in April of 2022 the Department of Civil Rights was looking into 29 individual complaints that we filed over several years against GRPD.

A news conference is planned for 10 a.m. in the Delta Plaza Room at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Rapids Airport, located at 3333 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

The City of Grand Rapids release this statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE following the charges.

'The City of Grand Rapids has been fully cooperative and engaged with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) since at least May 2019 when investigations began. The City has been in constant communication with the department through their changes of leadership and transitions in staff handling cases. The City has received two matters this week from MDCR and a hearing has been requested for each matter. The City intends to respond and attend all hearings as provided by the MDCR administrative rules."

The Department of Civil Rights says they are currently investigating 28 complaints of discrimination filed against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Friday, The Michigan Supreme Court said the practice of fingerprinting people without probable cause or a warrant is unconstitutional. The court unanimously said Grand Rapids police violated the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure.

