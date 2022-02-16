Michigan DNR announces ice shanty removal dates

The dates are quickly approaching, starting with the removal of ice shanties on Lake St. Clair on Sunday, Feb. 20.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced ice shanty removal dates on Wednesday.

The dates are quickly approaching, starting with the removal of ice shanties on Lake St. Clair on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The remainder of the ice shanty removal dates begin on Tuesday, March 1 before midnight.

Most West Michigan counties are requiring removal of the structures by midnight on Tuesday, March 1 except for Lake, Mason, Newaygo and Oceana counties, who have a deadline of midnight on Tuesday, March 15.

Below are the dates by when anglers should remove their ice shanties provided by the Michigan DNR.

Lower Peninsula Ice Shanty Removal Dates

Ice shanties on Lake St. Clair, located northeast of Detroit, must be removed before sunset on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Shanties in the northern Lower Peninsula must be removed by midnight Tuesday, March 15. Those counties include: Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Bay, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Iosco, Isabella, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montmorency, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Osceola, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford counties.

Ice shanties in the remaining counties of the Lower Peninsula must be removed by midnight Tuesday, March 1.

Upper Peninsula Ice Shanty Removal Dates

On Michigan-Wisconsin boundary waters, ice shanties must be removed by midnight Tuesday, March 15.

All other bodies of water in the Upper Peninsula must have ice shanties removed by midnight Thursday, March 31.

The daily use of ice shanties is permitted anywhere in Michigan if ice conditions permit as long as the shanties are removed from the ice at the end of each day.

Despite the dates given by the Michigan DNR, shanty owners should be aware that ice conditions might change and cause for an earlier removal of the structure.

Shanty owners whose structures fall through the ice are subject to penalties of up to 30 days in jail, fines up to $500, or both.

Any ice shanties that have to be removed by a government agency might be subject to reimbursing that agency for up to three times the cost of removal.

Learn more about the ice shanty removal dates and ice fishing safety at Michigan.gov.

