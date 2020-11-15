x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Michigan DNR pursuing concessionaires to run park businesses

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred an increase in state park visitors.
This is Michigan Department of Natural Resources parcel 119103, a 40-acre wooded lot in Grim Township, Gladwin County that in December 2017-January 2018 is being auctioned for bids starting at $58,900.

LANSING, Mich — Michigan’s state parks, harbors and recreation areas are seeking entrepreneurs to run camp stores, boat rentals and other businesses as the coronavirus pandemic has spurred an increase in state park visitors.

Lori Green, the concession and lease manager for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, tells MLive.com there are perks that come with operating a business within a state park or recreation area. 

All information, including sample contracts, contract fees and other financial requirements, data on sales and visitor numbers for past years, and bidding deadlines, can be found for each opportunity on the concessions page of the DNR’s website. 

Related Articles

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

 Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.