Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says the country is in a transitionary phase of the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The country's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the U.S. is out of the pandemic phase, and the country is in a transition phase now.

Dr. Andrew Jameson, section chief of infectious diseases at Trinity Health, says we're entering a transition time in West Michigan as well.

"I think that the time to really worry a ton about COVID is getting behind us," he says.

The light at the end of the tunnel is in sight, more than two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

"It's going to come and go," Dr. Jameson says. "The hope is that it's going to come and go with less severity, and people are not going to get quite as sick by it."

He says the recent surge in cases in New England is proof of this new chapter.



"Omicron went through there with B.A.2, kind of the cousin of the first variant of Omicron, and it really made numbers really high," Dr. Jameson says. "But hospitalizations didn't go up proportionally. So the number of people getting really sick from COVID is going down, while the numbers are still present."

In West Michigan, cases are rising, but he says the severity of them isn't.



"We've seen our case rates, which is the total number of people that are turning positive in the community, also going dramatically up. We've almost, you know, quadrupled or quintupled (rates) in the last couple of weeks," Dr. Jameson says.

All of this doesn't mean the pandemic is over or that people still can't get sick.



"COVID is still hurting people that are vulnerable, so people that have poor immune systems, people that are unvaccinated, and have never been infected, (and) people that have other medical problems that put them at risk," he says. "They're still getting really sick."

Dr. Jameson says it's now a time to learn to live with COVID. He also added that with vaccines and boosters, as well as the mix of natural infection and antibodies, COVID-19 would likely become just a cold virus in the future.

"The hope is that the impact is less and less moving forward," he says.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.