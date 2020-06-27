x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

local

Michigan drivers face new insurance choice starting Thursday

The decision is a signature feature of a new law that will lower the cost of personal injury protection benefits.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Cars in traffic jam.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan drivers who renew or buy car insurance face a choice starting this week: stick with unlimited medical coverage, go with less or — for seniors with Medicare — opt out entirely. 

The decision is a signature feature of a new law that will lower the cost of personal injury protection benefits.

It boils down to people’s risk tolerance and desire for savings. 

But unlike with choosing a deductible, the selection can have long-term implications in the event of a serious crash. 

Insurance agents say many people whose policies are up for renewal are staying with unlimited medical for now. 

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.