Michigan drivers face new insurance choice starting Thursday

The decision is a signature feature of a new law that will lower the cost of personal injury protection benefits.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan drivers who renew or buy car insurance face a choice starting this week: stick with unlimited medical coverage, go with less or — for seniors with Medicare — opt out entirely.

The decision is a signature feature of a new law that will lower the cost of personal injury protection benefits.

It boils down to people’s risk tolerance and desire for savings.

But unlike with choosing a deductible, the selection can have long-term implications in the event of a serious crash.

Insurance agents say many people whose policies are up for renewal are staying with unlimited medical for now.

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.