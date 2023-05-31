Burn restrictions issued for several counties in West Michigan

Much of West Michigan hasn't had any measurable rain for about three weeks, which makes leaves and twigs basically act as kindling.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dry conditions are starting to lead to several brush and wildfires across the state and in West Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued several burn restrictions around the area.

Much of West Michigan hasn't had any measurable rain for about three weeks, which makes leaves and twigs basically act as kindling. We're starting to see the real impact after speaking to several county dispatches Wednesday morning.



Ottawa County Dispatch said crews had to respond to about four or five brush fires in the last 12 hours and Muskegon County Dispatch said a fire in Fruitland Township kept firefighters busy for more than two hours on Tuesday.

The biggest fire so far has been a 136-acre wildfire that sparked in Wexford County near Manton. The DNR says it was started by a simple campfire outside a person's home and burned right through the dry grass.

Fire conditions are considered "extreme" in some parts of the state, which is the highest level the DNR has.



Parts of West Michigan are still in the "very high" category.



“We did have a really wet fall and a little bit of a wet, cool spring but areas like our big pine component areas around the Greyling have not seen rain for over 20 days and so the surface, fuels, the leaves, the grasses, material from last year, is all readily accessible for burning and we're seeing the few fires we have had there's been considerable fire, so it's the danger level is certainly there,” said Paul Rogers, forest resources division with the DNR.

Several counties and local townships have restrictions or bans on open burning including in Muskegon and Newaygo counties.

If you were planning to burn any brush or debris, you do need a permit or risk a hefty fine.

For counties south of Muskegon and Newaygo counties, you should contact your local fire department. For Northern Lower Peninsula counties, it’s through the DNR.

However, the DNR isn't issuing any burn permits right now, and don't be surprised if your local fire department is following their lead.

