A'Dourr Malone was shot and killed on Good Friday in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The family of six-month-old A'Dourr Malone is opening up about their loss and the legacy the baby leaves behind.

The family has chosen to remain anonymous, but they wanted to share their memories of A'Dourr.

"She liked to smile a lot. She just learned how to say 'Dadda,'" her mother said.

A'Dourr was born September 21, 2022.



"Dourrie was special to all of us dearly, deeply, more than what anybody think," her maternal grandmother said.

Her family said the six-month-old was learning quickly. Her favorite show was Gracie's Corner.



"She picked up fast. She knew stuff. She was standing at six months. She was crawling," her paternal grandmother said.



"She was learning how to say hi," her maternal grandmother said. "Life was just starting for her."

A'Dourr's life was cut short on April 7 in Muskegon in a shooting. Her mother said it was a normal day, until it wasn't.



"Everything just happened so fast," her mother said.

Her paternal grandmother got the call from states away, and she rushed home to be with her family.



"When I answered the phone, I just heard it in her voice, like, 'Please, please come home.' And I like, 'What's wrong?' And she was like, 'Someone in your house been shot,'" she said. "It's just like my baby gone. And nothing that nobody can do to bring it back."

Now, her family wants everyone to remember their little girl A'Dourr for her name.



"Her name spoke for itself: A'Dourr. She was adored. She adored everyone that she came in contact, especially her family," her paternal step-grandfather said. "That name will forever live on because again, we know that she's watching over us. She's the guardian angel that's adoring us. That sun that shines. That's her shining down on us, just to let us know that she adores us, just as she was adored on Earth."

The family has a GoFundMe to help the baby's parents during this difficult time.

