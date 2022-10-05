MDARD: Do not eat produce from Michigan farm using human waste in fields

MDARD is urging Michiganders not to eat any produce or products from Kuntry Gardens after MDARD staff found raw, untreated human waste on produce fields.

HOMER, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is warning customers not to eat produce or products from Kuntry Gardens in Homer, Michigan.

During a routine safety inspection on Sept. 28, MDARD staff found Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields. MDARD said using human waste for growing crops intended for human food is a violation of the Michigan Food Law, PA 92 of 2000. Also, it violates other state and federal regulations.

MDARD said the human waste was applied to the fields from two bucket outhouses located on the farm. Each had two five-gallon pails, which were then dumped directly on the field.

Human waste can spread dangerous infectious diseases. MDARD encourages anyone experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, jaundice, fever, abdominal cramps, loss of appetite, weakness, headache or other foodborne illness signs to reach out to their doctor.

There have been no known reported illnesses due to produce from the farm.

Produce grown by Kuntry Gardens known to be impacted are tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, butternut squash, poblano peppers, red carmen peppers and pumpkins.

Kuntry Gardens produce is known to be sold at these places in Michigan:

Kuntry Gardens, Homer Bush’s Fresh Food Market in Ann Arbor, Brighton, Canton, Clinton, Dexter, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Novi, Pinckney, Plymouth-Northville, Rochester Hills, Saline, South Lyon, Tecumseh, and West Bloomfield Simply Fresh Market, Brighton White Lotus, Ann Arbor Argus Farm Stop, Ann Arbor Agricole Farm Stop, Chelsea Pure Pastures, Plymouth Ypsi Coop, Ypsilanti Greener Pastures Market, South Lyon Holiday Market, Canton Cherry Capitol, Traverse City

White Lotus Farms of Ann Arbor posted on its Instagram page that it will no longer be doing business with Kuntry Gardens. It urged customers who purchased produce from White Lotus recently to throw them out, and they will be offered a refund.

