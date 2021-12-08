Consumer's Energy says electricity is expected to fully return Monday, and those without power for five consecutive days can apply for a credit of $25.

With the thousands of people still waiting for their power to be restored in West Michigan, after the summer storms. Their food is spoiled, some can't flush the toilet or take a shower and it could be days before the electricity comes back on.

Some homeowners say they're trying to stay patient, but they are also feeling frustrated at the thought of being without power until Monday.

Cascade Resident Geoff Evans says it's been dark on his block since Tuesday night. A generator is powering his family's home office, fridge and freezer, but that's it.

"This is certainly the biggest power outage we've ever had," he says. "I've been calling it urban camping, were here doing the best we can."

Consumer's Energy says some neighborhoods throughout West Michigan won't get the lights back on until Monday, and the delay is because multiple storms hit the state quickly this week.

"It was not just a single event that we could tie up the ends quickly, but three large events that we're working to restore," Community Affairs Manager Megan Rydecki says.

Other Cascade-area neighbors got to enjoy a free treat on the utility company at the Frosty Boy of Cascade, trying to keep cool and keep it together.

"It's been hard, but you know, we're getting through it," Brandon Greer says. "We broke down and booked a hotel tonight. It was time."

"We just needed a shower," his wife Kelli says.



Hundreds of crews are working to get the power on throughout the weekend, with helping coming in from several states.



""We have a generator, we're pretty thankful for that," Stephanie Abts says. "Our freezers have stayed on and that's been the biggest blessing."



"It was 24 hours, moving the food around and everything to my son's house and staying the night there," Jean Caliendo says.

Geoff has his fingers crossed that the power comes on sooner than Monday.



"I'm hoping they can improve on that," he says. "We're giving them the benefit of the doubt and we're hoping for the best."

Consumer's Energy says those who've had the power out shouldn't notice any upcharges on their bill, and those without power for five consecutive days can apply for an outage credit of $25.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.