Michigan House approves $880M in pandemic spending

The legislation includes $220 million in pay raises to health workers and first responders.
Credit: AP
In this April 2, 2020 photo, Tilliesa Banks, right, an emergency services nurse at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, helps a colleague put on a medical face shield prior to their shift in a triage tent outside the Harborview emergency department used to intake arriving patients who have respiratory symptoms. The face shield was 3-D printed and assembled by a member of a network of volunteers using a design approved and hosted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House has approved spending $880 million in federal relief aid in response to the coronavirus pandemic, setting aside funding for frontline workers, municipalities and child care providers. 

The bill would allocate more than a quarter of the $3 billion sent to state government by Congress and President Donald Trump. 

The Senate plans to pass the legislation later Wednesday. It's expected to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. 

The legislation includes $220 million in pay raises to health workers and first responders; $200 million to reimburse local governments for virus-related spending; and $125 million to reduce child care costs. 

