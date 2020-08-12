x
Michigan House cancels more voting sessions due to virus

Speaker Lee Chatfield says the employee works with several different lawmakers and committees but “had nothing to do with” a hearing attended last week by Giuliani.
The Michigan House chamber is seen Tuesday, May 9, 2017 in Lansing, Mich. The House recessed for the day after learning about the death of Rep. John Kivela. Kivela, the state representative from Michigan's Upper Peninsula was found dead hours after he was released from jail on what may have been his second drunken driving arrest in less than two years. (AP Photo/Christopher Ehrmann)

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House canceled voting sessions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus, complicating the Legislature’s final days of business in the two-year term. 

Speaker Lee Chatfield says the employee works with several different lawmakers and committees but “had nothing to do with” a hearing attended last week by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. 

Trump announced over the weekend that Giuliani had been infected, which led to the cancellation of voting in the House on Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear when the House will meet next. 

