Michigan House unveils plan to spend federal COVID-19 aid

A committee will start to discuss the legislation Wednesday. It would allocate $13 billion total.
LANSING, Mich. — Republicans who control the Michigan House have unveiled a plan to spend federal COVID-19 aid, including a proposed $1.6 billion for road, water and broadband infrastructure. 

A committee will start to discuss the legislation Wednesday. It would allocate $13 billion total. About half of the federal funding is non-discretionary and, once approved, must go to K-12 schools, local governments, child care, food and rental assistance, coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution. 

But the state has flexibility with nearly $5.7 billion, which can be used to respond to the pandemic and its economic fallout, boost pay for essential workers and invest in infrastructure.

