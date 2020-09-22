Michigan House votes to repeal ban on ticket scalping

The legislation would end a prohibition on the resale of tickets for more than face value.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House has voted to lift the state’s rarely enforced ban on ticket scalping, bringing the long-proposed bill closer to the governor’s desk.

The legislation would end a prohibition on the resale of tickets for more than face value. Currently, the law only allows scalping if a venue permits the excess charge in writing.

Violators face a misdemeanor. The House voted Tuesday. The Senate approved a version of the measure in January and would need to OK House changes.

The bill also would prohibit the use of “bot” software to interfere with online ticket-purchasing limits.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.